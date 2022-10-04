Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards

The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.

By The Associated Press and HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Oct. 4, 2022
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon has sued Washington state’s labor agency following disputes with regulators over citations and fines imposed on the company for worker safety issues.

In the lawsuit, filed Monday in federal court for the Western District of Washington, Amazon asked a judge to prohibit orders from the state agency to remedy any types of workplace hazards during its appeal over the citations.

Amazon argued the agency has not proven any of its allegations. It says requiring companies like it to remedy alleged hazards before that happens violates the due process protections under the 14th Amendment.

A spokesperson for the agency says they will review the lawsuit.

