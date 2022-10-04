Crews respond to electrical fire in Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Emergency crews responded to an electrical fire at 14 St. John Ave. in Binghamton Tuesday morning.

Binghamton Fire Chief Al Gardiner said there were no injuries reported in the incident.

Gardiner said the initial report, which was called in by dispatchers around 10:11 a.m., was that an electrical panel exploded.

Crews were able to get the fire under control but were still working on getting smoke out of the residence at 10:45 a.m.

Officials could not assess the amount of damage done to the single-family home as of that time.

Smoke could be seen coming out of the residence as firefighters worked at the scene.

