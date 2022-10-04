High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-3-22)
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, October 3:
Boys’ Soccer:
Seton Catholic - 3, Binghamton - 1
Johnson City - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 8
Union-Endicott - 0, Maine-Endwell - 3
Marcellus - 5, Chenango Forks - 2
Windsor - 0, Oneonta - 5
Girls’ Soccer:
Seton Catholic - 0, Elmira - 8
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.