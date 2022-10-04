High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-3-22)

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, October 3:

Boys’ Soccer:

Seton Catholic - 3, Binghamton - 1

Johnson City - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 8

Union-Endicott - 0, Maine-Endwell - 3

Marcellus - 5, Chenango Forks - 2

Windsor - 0, Oneonta - 5

Girls’ Soccer:

Seton Catholic - 0, Elmira - 8

