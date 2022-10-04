High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-3-22)

A soccer ball during a Chenango Valley girls' soccer practice.
A soccer ball during a Chenango Valley girls' soccer practice.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WBNG) - Check out the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Monday, October 3:

Boys’ Soccer:

Seton Catholic - 3, Binghamton - 1

Johnson City - 0, Susquehanna Valley - 8

Union-Endicott - 0, Maine-Endwell - 3

Marcellus - 5, Chenango Forks - 2

Windsor - 0, Oneonta - 5

Girls’ Soccer:

Seton Catholic - 0, Elmira - 8

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennsylvania State Police search for 15-year-old girl
Police identify victim of deadly Endicott house fire
Union Trailer Fire
Firefighters respond to large trailer fire in town of Union
Chenango County sees 40% increase in Chlamydia, Gonorrhea
Senior at Spencer Van-Etten High School dies in crash

Latest News

Waverly wide receiver Jay Pipher (23) makes a bobbling catch during his team's win over Oneonta.
Top Five Plays of the Week (10-3-22)
Vestal field hockey player Adrienne Mayes (18) shoots during her team's win over Spencer-Van...
Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs. Vestal (field hockey)
Waverly QB Joey Tomasso (11) throws a pass in the second quarter of a high school football game...
Highlights: Waverly vs. Oneonta (high school football)
Delhi running back Luke Schnabel runs the football in the first quarter of a high school...
Highlights: Spencer-Van Etten/Candor vs. Delhi (high school football)