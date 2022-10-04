Highway dedicated to fallen Johnson City police officer ‘D.W.’ Smith

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- A portion of New York Route 17C has been dedicated to honor fallen police officer David ‘D.W.’ Smith.

Smith served with the Johnson City Police Department for just over 18 years. He was killed in the line of duty in 2014.

“If you didn’t know him, he was a unique guy who was known for his sense of humor and sharp wit,” said JCPD Chief Brent Dodge.

Senator Fred Akshar and Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo introduced legislation to rename the highway the “Patrolman David D.W. Smith Memorial Highway.” Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill in June.

“This small gesture that we are doing will serve as a reminder to our entire community that in fact, we honor our heroes,” said Senator Akshar. “That’s exactly what D.W. Smith was.”

Assemblywoman Lupardo also shared her appreciation for the memorial during the dedication ceremony held Tuesday, Oct. 4.

“This sign will serve as a reminder to everyone how much we value his service to the community, and how this sacrifice will never be forgotten,” she said.

The sign will be displayed on the portion of Route 17C that follows Main Street through Johnson City -- an area Smith’s brother Stephen remembers spending much time with his brother.

“There’s really nothing more fitting than to have a portion of Main Street named after him, and we just want to say thank you for everything,” he said.

D.W. Smith also served as treasurer of the JC Police Association and was awarded a Certificate of Exceptional Valor in 2002. He is survived by his wife Christian, his son Andrew and his parents David and Phyllis Smith Sr.

