Man sentenced for sex crimes

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Kevin Cochrane, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by six years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney’s Office said that Cochrane’s sentencing follows after he plead guilty to attempted use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance.

Cochrane, who was previously released on his own recognizance, was transported to the Broome County Jail where he will then be transferred over to a state correctional facility.

