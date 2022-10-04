Man sentenced for sex crimes

(KY3)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday that Kevin Cochrane, 33, was sentenced to three years in prison followed by six years of post-release supervision.

The district attorney’s Office said that Cochrane’s sentencing follows after he plead guilty to attempted use of a child less than 17 years of age in a sexual performance.

Cochrane, who was previously released on his own recognizance, was transported to the Broome County Jail where he will then be transferred over to a state correctional facility.

