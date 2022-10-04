Micron to build Syracuse-area campus, invest billions into semiconductor projects

SYRACUSE, NY (WBNG) -- Governor Kathy Hochul, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Micron CEO Sanjay Mehrotra announced Monday a new public-private partnership with Micron technology to build a semiconductor manufacturing campus near Syracuse.

Micron is an American memory and storage manufacturer and the fourth largest producer of semiconductors in the world. It will invest up to $100 billion over the next two decades to construct the project with the first phase investment of $20 billion planned by the end of this decade.

The governor’s office called the measure one of the largest economic development projects in US history. New York is currently home to 76 semiconductor companies that employ more than 34,000 New Yorkers.

“The economic future of New York State is beyond imagination,” Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The partnership is expected to create almost 50,000 jobs statewide with 9,000 of those jobs with an average salary of more than $100,00.

The complex will include the nation’s largest clean room space at around 2.4 million square feet, or the size of nearly 40 football fields, when complete.

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon joined Hohcul, Schumer and Mehrotra for the announcement.

