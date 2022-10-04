Remnants of Ian

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. 0-.15″ (.25″) High 58 (54-60) Wind N 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

The remnants of Hurricane Ian will give us clouds and showers Tuesday. Showers continue tonight.

As the low moves out, after early clouds, we’ll have increasing sunshine Wednesday. This will lead to warmer

temperatures with highs near 70. Early sunshine Thursday, but a cold front approaches, we’ll have increasing clouds.

Changes are coming. The cold front will come through Friday. Not only will this give us clouds and showers,

but it will also give us highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

