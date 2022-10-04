Stubborn showers slowly end

Tonight: Cloudy with showers lingering. Low: 41-48

Wednesday: Chance of some lingering morning showers. Turning partly cloudy to sunny from west to east. Coolest east where clouds reside longest. High: 60-68

Wednesday Night: Clear to partly cloudy. Low: 38-45

Forecast Discussion:

Ian’s remnant circulation continues to bring scattered showers to us tonight but the activity will fade through early Wednesday morning. Lows tonight will be in the 40s.

A ridge of high pressure slowly builds in Wednesday and some sun will return from west to east. Places east may see more clouds and we could even see a few showers linger through late morning.

SLOW CLEARING (WBNG)

Sun should stick around through Thursday before giving way to a cold front and scattered rain Friday.

The weekend starts chilly with highs around 50 and lows in the 30s. Early next week still looks tranquil.

