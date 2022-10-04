Top Five Plays of the Week (10-3-22)

By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:35 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WBNG) - Check out the Top Five Plays of the Week in the video above!

#5 - Vestal volleyball player Aubrey elevates for a powerful kill during her team’s win over Johnson City

#4 - Tioga wide receiver Valentino Rossi makes a catch over a defender for a touchdown in his squad’s win over Walton

#3 - Chenango Valley goalkeeper Ty Stafford makes diving point-blank save during his team’s loss to Owego

#2 - Waverly wide receiver Jay Pipher makes the bobbling catch in his team’s victory over Oneonta

#1 - Union-Endicott running back Nick Lang scores on a 75-yard touchdown run in his team’s win over Corning

