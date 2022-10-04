Trump asks Supreme Court to intervene in Mar-a-Lago dispute

A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in...
A Washington Post report said agents who searched former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago last month found a document describing a foreign government’s military defenses, including its nuclear capabilities.
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawyers for former President Donald Trump asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to step into the legal fight over the classified documents seized during an FBI search of his Florida estate.

The Trump team asked the court to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search.

A three-judge panel last month limited the special master’s review to the much larger tranche of non-classified documents.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pennsylvania State Police search for 15-year-old girl
Crews respond to electrical fire in Binghamton
State prison sentences man for robbery and illegal firearm possession
Heating
Schumer: $1B secured for home-energy assistance
Some wonder if evacuation orders should have come sooner in parts of Florida.
Frustration and desperation mount as Ian’s effects linger

Latest News

Expert tips to help your budget to adjust for inflation
FILE - The company has filed a lawsuit following disputes over worker safety citations.
Amazon sues Washington’s labor agency over alleged hazards
Goodwill
Iconic Goodwill gets serious with online for thrifters
FILE - The president is marking 100 days since the Supreme Court overturned a national right to...
Biden marks 100 days since Dobbs ruling as Dems eye midterms
Justices of the U.S. Supreme Court gather for a new term. Justices are, from left, Amy Comey...
Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama