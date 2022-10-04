Union-Endicott High School welcomes new Drivers Education course

By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- A new course is being offered to students at Union-Endicott High School.

Teacher Steve McConnell said students age 16 and older with a drivers permit can now enroll in a drivers education class, where they will learn the basics and laws of driving and receive practice behind-the-wheel.

“I just think that it’s an invaluable life skill. The mobility that comes with having a drivers license can improve educational opportunities, it can improve job opportunities, it provides a greater sense of freedom and improved quality of life,” he said.

Drivers education at UEHS is a half year course, and students will receive half a credit towards graduation during the semester they take the class.

Eleventh grader Madison Macinski, who is currently enrolled in the class, said the course has helped her become less stressed about driving.

“I feel like even just so little time that I’ve been in this class, I feel like I’ve become a lot better and confident on the road,” she said.

When students successfully complete the class, they will earn an MV-285 certificate that will allow them to earn their senior license at age 17.

