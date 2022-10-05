Binghamton to celebrate 63rd Columbus Day marching band tournament, more next week

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 63rd Annual Columbus Day Tournament of Marching Bands, parade and Italian Festival will take place on Oct. 10 in downtown Binghamton.

The community can celebrate the city’s Italian-American heritage through a variety of family-friendly activities. The event begins with a flag raising outside of City Hall at 9 a.m. and then its followed by a parade starting at 10 a.m.

The parade will feature six high school marching bands.

“This is one of the Binghamton events that make our city unique,” Mayor Kraham said. “It is really exciting to celebrate Italian-American heritage with so many of our local groups.”

Live music, antique cars, local Italian organizations and homemade Italian food will be at the event.

Italian festival runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Water Street.

