Binghamton to celebrate 63rd Columbus Day marching band tournament, more next week

(WBNG)
By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The 63rd Annual Columbus Day Tournament of Marching Bands, parade and Italian Festival will take place on Oct. 10 in downtown Binghamton.

The community can celebrate the city’s Italian-American heritage through a variety of family-friendly activities. The event begins with a flag raising outside of City Hall at 9 a.m. and then its followed by a parade starting at 10 a.m.

The parade will feature six high school marching bands.

“This is one of the Binghamton events that make our city unique,” Mayor Kraham said. “It is really exciting to celebrate Italian-American heritage with so many of our local groups.”

Live music, antique cars, local Italian organizations and homemade Italian food will be at the event.

Italian festival runs from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Water Street.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to electrical fire in Binghamton
Pennsylvania State Police search for 15-year-old girl
Crash on I-81 southbound slows traffic
Man sentenced for sex crimes
State prison sentences man for robbery and illegal firearm possession

Latest News

Crash on I-81 southbound slows traffic
Discovery Center celebrates October with return of ‘Haunted Hallows’
Guthrie names Chief Medical Officer of Robert Packer Hospital
Highlights: Johnson City vs. Maine-Endwell (girls’ volleyball)