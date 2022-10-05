Community celebrates Power of Pink Day ahead of annual walk ‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the community participated in the American Cancer Society’s “Power of Pink Day.”

Participants dressed in pink attire and visited Lourdes Hospital to raise awareness and show support for people impacted by breast cancer. They were also able to take pictures in a big pink chair, grab some free goodies, and purchase merchandise that will help benefit breast cancer patients.

Senior Development Manager, Kristina High, also shared information about the upcoming walk “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer.”

“My mom is a two time breast cancer survivor, so it means a lot to me. We started walking in 2013 and I’ve been a part of the walk since then,” said High. “It’s a great community event where people can get together and feel safe, cry, laugh and have a great day.”

Making Strides helps raise funds for breast cancer research, supporting patients, education and prevention.

The walk will be held Sunday, Oct. 23 at Recreation Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a special ceremony at 10 a.m.

The official walk will begin at 11 a.m. and is non-compete walk that is about three miles.

More information on how to register or donate can be found here.

