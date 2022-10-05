Crash on I-81 southbound slows traffic

(WBNG) -- Emergency crews and the Department of Transportation vehicles responded to a crash on I-81 Southbound in area of Exit 4 Wednesday.

According to 511NY, multiple vehicles are involved in the crash and both lanes of traffic have been blocked to traffic. Minor injuries have been reported.

A 12 News crew at the scene reported a black sedan with its rear smashed in.

Traffic on I-81 has been stopped or slowed due to the crash. A map detailing traffic speeds can be found on the 511NY website.

511NY first reported that crash around 1:37 p.m.

