Discovery Center celebrates October with return of ‘Haunted Hallows’

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Haunted Hallows is back at The Discovery Center for another year of Halloween fun.

Children at the Discovery Center are always encouraged to use their imagination. During October, they can do so by stirring up magic potions and solving riddles, climbing through the haunted house up to the mad scientist lab and riding in the magical pumpkin coach.

During their visit, children are also encouraged to explore in the most festive way by wearing their costumes. The Discovery Center Arts, Culture & Education Coordinator Jessica Locke said it’s a wonderful thing to see.

“It’s a celebration, it creates excitement. And allows them to be creative and not have to think about who they are,” said Locke.

Tickets for Halloweekend at Ross Park on Oct. 29 and 30. To reserve your spot, tickets can be found by following this link.

