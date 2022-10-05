Guthrie names Chief Medical Examiner of Robert Packer Hospital

(Guthrie)
By Matthew Benninger
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Guthrie has named Dr. John Rittenberger as Chief Medical Examiner of Robert Packer Hospital.

Dr. Rittenberger’s roles will include medical leadership responsibility for all entities under Robert Packer Hospital’s licensure.

Rittenberger served as Chief of Emergency Medicine for the Guthrie Clinic and will continue to serve in the position of Emergency Medicine Residency Director of Research and work clinically in the hospital’s emergency department.

“Dr. Rittenberger is a respected clinician who has demonstrated great ability to lead our Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Department,” said Guthrie Medical Group President Dr. Frederick Bloom. “In his new role as Robert Packer Hospital Chief Medical Officer, he will be responsible for the quality, safety and patient experience throughout the hospital.”

Guthrie credits Rittenberger for completing his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He is also certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews respond to electrical fire in Binghamton
Pennsylvania State Police search for 15-year-old girl
Man sentenced for sex crimes
State prison sentences man for robbery and illegal firearm possession
UEHS is now offering a drivers education course -- allowing students to gain experience...
Union-Endicott High School welcomes new Drivers Education course

Latest News

Chenango County sees 40% increase in Chlamydia, Gonorrhea
State Health Commissioner visits university health center amid nurse shortage
Rural Health Network announces ‘On the Hunt for Good Health’
Broome Co. Health Dept. urges residents to get bivalent COVID-19 vaccine, which it now has