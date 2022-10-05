Guthrie names Chief Medical Examiner of Robert Packer Hospital

SAYRE, Pa. (WBNG) -- Guthrie has named Dr. John Rittenberger as Chief Medical Examiner of Robert Packer Hospital.

Dr. Rittenberger’s roles will include medical leadership responsibility for all entities under Robert Packer Hospital’s licensure.

Rittenberger served as Chief of Emergency Medicine for the Guthrie Clinic and will continue to serve in the position of Emergency Medicine Residency Director of Research and work clinically in the hospital’s emergency department.

“Dr. Rittenberger is a respected clinician who has demonstrated great ability to lead our Robert Packer Hospital Emergency Department,” said Guthrie Medical Group President Dr. Frederick Bloom. “In his new role as Robert Packer Hospital Chief Medical Officer, he will be responsible for the quality, safety and patient experience throughout the hospital.”

Guthrie credits Rittenberger for completing his residency in emergency medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine. He is also certified by the American Board of Emergency Medicine.

