High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-4-22)
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Here are the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, October 4:
Boys’ Soccer:
Afton/Harpursville - 2, Unatego/Franklin - 1
Girls’ Soccer:
Union-Endicott - 2, Maine-Endwell - 3
Chenango Valley - 9, Seton Catholic - 0
Chenango Forks - 1, Owego - 5
Oneonta - 5, Norwich - 1
Oxford - 2, Unatego - 3
