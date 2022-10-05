High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-4-22)

Afton/Harpusrville's Bobby Mercilliott (10) controls the ball in the first half of the Knights' game against Delhi on Wednesday, September 14.(Jacob Russo/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Here are the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Tuesday, October 4:

Boys’ Soccer:

Afton/Harpursville - 2, Unatego/Franklin - 1

Girls’ Soccer:

Union-Endicott - 2, Maine-Endwell - 3

Chenango Valley - 9, Seton Catholic - 0

Chenango Forks - 1, Owego - 5

Oneonta - 5, Norwich - 1

Oxford - 2, Unatego - 3

