Johnson City High School to open Wildcat Food & Clothing Center Thursday

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) - To address and alleviate food insecurity at the local level, Johnson City Central School District is opening its Wildcat Food & Clothing Center this Thursday, October 6. Once formally revealed at 6 p.m. during the high school’s open house, free food and clothing will be made available in room A-101.

“There’s a pretty big level of food insecurity in our area,” said Community Schools Coordinator Andrea Hankey with Johnson City Central School District. “A lot of our families and students don’t necessarily feel comfortable asking when they’re in need.”

To bring the vision of the center to life, it’s thanks to a partnership supplying the food stock. “We have been very lucky to work with the Food Bank of the Southern Tier and we get a menu of choices that we can choose from,” said Hankey.

When walking through the door, Hankey said it’s meant to feel like a shopping experience that’s inviting and non-stigmatizing. “We know that there’s a need and we wanted to provide it in a free, comfortable, and confidential way,” she said.

One half of the room has a selection of canned goods, frozen options, breakfast items, pasta, and more. The rest of the space is dedicated to clothing items. “We actually just get donations from our school community mostly,” she said. “Those are items for newborns to adult. If someone comes in to access the food center, they’re more than welcome to also access the clothing center and take whatever they need.”

The center will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Also, the second and fourth Thursday of every month from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Room A-101 will be open to students, staff, as well as community members within the Johnson City area. If someone from the general public would like to have access to the center, head to the main office during open hours or call 607-930-1662 to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.