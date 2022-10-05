Mild October day Thursday but some changes are coming

This is a recurring recording of WBNG's 5:30pm Newscast.
By Howard Manges
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Tonight: Clear with some passing high clouds. Areas of fog possible. Low: 38-47

Thursday: Sun and high clouds. High: 67-73

Thursday Night: 40% chance of scattered showers. Low: 47-53

Forecast Discussion:

A ridge of high pressure slowly builds in tonight and we’ll finally bid adieu to clouds and showers tonight. The lowest temps tonight drop into the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Sun should stick around through Thursday before giving way to a cold front and scattered rain Friday.

No major issues
The weekend starts chilly with highs around 50 and lows in the 30s. Early next week still looks tranquil as well!

