More rain from Ian
When do we see the Sun?
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Slow clearing from west to east. 0-.15″ 40% High 68 (64-70) Wind N 3-8 mph
We’re still dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Ian. We’ll have clouds and showers. The showers
will move slowly eastward through the day. There will be some clearing from west to east as Ian
moves out to sea.
High pressure will give us mostly clear skies tonight. Fog will form.
Thursday looks nice with early sun and increasing clouds. Temperatures will be mild. Skies will be
partly cloudy Thursday night.
Changes come Friday. A cold front will give us clouds and showers. After an early high, temperatures
will fall through the 50s. There will be a few lake effect showers Saturday with partly to mostly
cloudy skies.
Cool and quiet for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.
