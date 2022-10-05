More rain from Ian

When do we see the Sun?
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:11 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy with showers. Slow clearing from west to east. 0-.15″ 40% High 68 (64-70) Wind N 3-8 mph

We’re still dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Ian. We’ll have clouds and showers. The showers

will move slowly eastward through the day. There will be some clearing from west to east as Ian

moves out to sea.

High pressure will give us mostly clear skies tonight. Fog will form.

Thursday looks nice with early sun and increasing clouds. Temperatures will be mild. Skies will be

partly cloudy Thursday night.

Changes come Friday. A cold front will give us clouds and showers. After an early high, temperatures

will fall through the 50s. There will be a few lake effect showers Saturday with partly to mostly

cloudy skies.

Cool and quiet for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday with partly cloudy skies.

