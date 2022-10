JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Get ready wrestling fans! This weekend you’ll want to be at the Oakdale Mall!

Xcite wrestling is holding a show Oct. 9 at 5 p.m. with a meet and greet before at 4 p.m. outside of its training center by the former Macy’s.

Patrons are asked to bring a non-perishable food donation for CHOW.

