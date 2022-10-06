$100K of upgrades for Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Binghamton received $100,000 from the city’s $1 million youth fund on Thursday morning.

The money will go to support upgrades to the club’s gym and outside play area, as well as a van.

Boys & Girls Executive Director Marybeth Smith said the funding gives the club an opportunity to serve even more children.

“With a new gym floor, and new lights, we’d like to have more basketball teams come in,” said Smith. “We would like to have basketball leagues and tournaments, we’d like to do community events right here in the First Ward.”

With guidance from the Community Foundation for South Central New York, most of the remaining funds will be processed and distributed to other local non-profits.

Upgrades are expected “as soon as possible” but may have to wait until Spring 2023.

Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham made the official announcement.

