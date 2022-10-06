Binghamton Theater Organ Society presents ‘Pop Pipes Seasons’

By WBNG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 3:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Celebrate the season with the Binghamton Theatre Organ Society at their first performance of the year.

The society presents “Pop Pipes Seasons” on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m. at the Forum Theater. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for Binghamton Theater Organ Society Members and $5 for students.

Tickets can be purchased at the door.

