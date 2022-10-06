Boil water advisory issued for parts of Binghamton

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A water main break early Thursday prompted a boil water advisory for parts of Binghamton.

The boil water advisory applies to residents who live on the following roads:

Conti Court

Ridge Road

Ridge Street

Valley View

Lagrange Street

Penny Lane

Packard Street

Loretta Drive

Thomas Road

Clifton Boulevard

Stephen Drive

Binghamton officials said the boil water advisory may be in effect for three days until the issue is resolved.

Crews worked Thursday morning to repair a water main break on Thomas and Ridge roads in the city. Officials said around midnight, the water system lost pressure due to a split on Thomas Road.

This is the second time the pipe was in need of repair within four months. Crews were at the location in early July to make repairs then.

A spokesperson for the city said a replacement for the pipe is expected by the end of 2022.

Officials said the goal is to have the water main break fixed by Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.