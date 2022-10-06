Broome County sex offender fails to register, gets 1 year in jail

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Broome County District Attorney’s Office announced the sentencing of a sex offender Thursday.

The district attorney’s office said 32-year-old Casey L. Lyons plead guilty to failure to comply with the New York State Sex Offender Registration Act, a felony. He was sentenced to a year in prison.

In September 2021, Lyons who had reported to law enforcement that he was residing in the Town of Union, was not living there, and failed to provide an address to local law enforcement, as required under the New York State Corrections Law. He was convicted of a sexual offense in 2014 in Connecticut.

“Mr. Lyons accepted responsibility for not reporting resulting in this jail sentence,” said Broome County District Attorney Michael A. Korchak. “The Broome County Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office will continue to protect our community by tracking offenders and vigorously prosecuting them for failing to comply with SORA.”

The Broome County Sheriff’s Office investigated and filed charges in the case.

