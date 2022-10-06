Crews return to Thomas, Ridge roads for water main break in Binghamton

(WBNG)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Crews are working to repair a water main break on Thomas and Ridge roads in Binghamton Thursday morning.

This is the second time the pipe was in need of repair within four months. Crews were at the location in early July to make repairs then.

A spokesperson for the city said a replacement for the pipe is expected by the end of 2022.

Officials said the goal is to have the water main break fixed by Thursday afternoon.

