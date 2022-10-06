Demolition underway for Vestal Fire Station Number 4

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Demolition of the Vestal Fire Station Number 4 is officially underway.

The project has been over a decade in the making and was approved in a referendum vote in January.

Officials say the move is happening because the old station lacked space, was deteriorating, and had no handicap-accessible meeting space.

After demolition and construction is over, the new station will be located on South Jensen Road rather than the Vestal Parkway.

