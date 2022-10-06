Family Planning of South Central NY awarded $1.2M for sexual health services

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Family Planning of South Central New York has been awarded a $1.2 million dollar, five-year grant by the AIDS Institute of the NY Department of Health.

The grant is for the enhancement of sexually transmitted infections, HIV and hepatitis C services in the Southern Tier region.

“We are delighted to receive this grant,” said Director of Patient Services at Family Planning Allison Swift. “This funding allows us to continue to provide the highest quality medical care to even more patients, including annual exams, birth control, cancer screenings, pregnancy testing and options counseling, STI testing and treatment, and rapid HIV and Hepatitis C testing, with the significant addition of prescribing antiretrovirals to patients testing positive for HIV.”

Family Planning of South Central NY said the grant will allow it to be one of a handful of medical providers in the Southern Tier region that offer rapid initiation of such medication, the same day that the patient tests positive.

