Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- A federal judge has halted key provisions of New York’s gun rules that restrict where people can carry weapons and require permit applicants to hand over social media information.

Judge Glenn Suddaby ordered a temporary hold Thursday on multiple provisions of New York’s sweeping new gun law. He also gave the state three business days to seek “emergency relief” before a federal appeals court.

New York State Attorney General Letitia James criticized the hold and said the state will appeal the decision.

“Today’s decision comes in the wake of mass shootings and rampant gun violence hurting communities here in New York and across the country,” said James. “While the decision preserves portions of the law, we believe the entire law must be preserved as enacted. “Common-sense gun control regulations help save lives. I will not back down from the fight to protect New Yorkers from repeated and baseless attacks on our state’s gun safety measures”

Governor Kathy Hochul said she will work with James on the appeal and called the measure a disappointment.

“While this decision leaves aspects of the law in place, it is deeply disappointing that the Judge wants to limit my ability to keep New Yorkers safe and to prevent more senseless gun violence,” Hochul said.

The rules were part of a sweeping gun law that went into effect Sept. 1 designed to protect public safety while adhering to a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that invalidated New York’s old system for granting concealed carry permits.

James said she will defend “responsible gun laws” while fighting for the safety of state residents.

