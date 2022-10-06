A few Friday showers

Tonight: 40% chance of scattered showers. Low: 47-53

Friday: 40% chance of a few scattered showers, especially early in the day. Temperatures may fall a bit in the afternoon. High: 54-59

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy. 30% chance of some lake effect sprinkles. Low: 37-42

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front will swing in through the area Friday and bring a chance of some showers. The best chance of any rain will be tonight and through around midday Friday. Rain is not guaranteed, and some folks may not see any at all. Highs climb into the 50s but may slide back into the 40s in spots by dinnertime.

Friday night will be chilly with lake effect clouds and a chance of some lake effect rain showers or sprinkles. Lows will be in the 30s.

The weekend starts chilly with highs around 50 Saturday and lows in the 30s. Sunday looks dry, too with highs in the mid 50s. Early next week still looks tranquil as well!

