High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-5-22)
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Here are the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, October 5:
Boys’ Soccer:
Seton Catholic - 0, Chenango Valley - 8
Owego - 3, Chenango Forks - 2
Maine-Endwell - 3, Union-Endicott - 1
Vestal - 11, Johnson City - 0
Susquehanna Valley - 0, Windsor - 7
Delhi - 1, Sidney - 0
Girls’ Soccer:
Delhi - 0, Sidney - 2
