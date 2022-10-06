High school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores (10-5-22)

Maine-Endwell's Parker Moses (11) dribbles the ball during his team's win on Monday over Binghamton.
Maine-Endwell's Parker Moses (11) dribbles the ball during his team's win on Monday over Binghamton.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jacob Russo
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
(WBNG) - Here are the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Wednesday, October 5:

Boys’ Soccer:

Seton Catholic - 0, Chenango Valley - 8

Owego - 3, Chenango Forks - 2

Maine-Endwell - 3, Union-Endicott - 1

Vestal - 11, Johnson City - 0

Susquehanna Valley - 0, Windsor - 7

Delhi - 1, Sidney - 0

Girls’ Soccer:

Delhi - 0, Sidney - 2

