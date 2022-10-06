Mild today!

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. Mild. High 70 (66-72) Wind SW 3-8 mph

wbng (wbng)

Thursday is going to be a nice day, enjoy it. High pressure will give us early sunshine. As a

cold front approaches, clouds will be increasing. Temperatures will be mild. We’ll have a few

showers moving in this evening.

Changes come Friday. A cold front will give us clouds and showers. After an early high, temperatures

will fall through the 50s. There will be a few lake effect showers Saturday with partly to mostly

cloudy skies.

Seasonably cool and quiet for the remainder of the forecast. High pressure will give us

partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.