Mild today!

Changes are coming
wbng
wbng(wbng)
By Brian Schroeder
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 5:37 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with increasing clouds. Mild. High 70 (66-72) Wind SW 3-8 mph

wbng
wbng(wbng)

Thursday is going to be a nice day, enjoy it. High pressure will give us early sunshine. As a

cold front approaches, clouds will be increasing. Temperatures will be mild. We’ll have a few

showers moving in this evening.

Changes come Friday. A cold front will give us clouds and showers. After an early high, temperatures

will fall through the 50s. There will be a few lake effect showers Saturday with partly to mostly

cloudy skies.

Seasonably cool and quiet for the remainder of the forecast. High pressure will give us

partly cloudy skies.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on I-81 southbound slows traffic
Crews respond to electrical fire in Binghamton
Man sentenced for sex crimes
Pennsylvania State Police search for 15-year-old girl
Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World...
World’s oldest living dog dies at 22

Latest News

No major issues
Mild October day Thursday but some changes are coming
wbng
Showers ending
SLOW CLEARING
Stubborn showers slowly end
wbng
Remnants of Ian