Nadia Wojcik - 12 Sports Athlete of the Week

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WBNG) - “She missed her freshman year with a torn ACL. She tore her ACL the last day of the regular season last year and missed the playoffs,” said Chenango Valley head coach Robbie Dickinson.

It hasn’t been an easy road for Chenango Valley senior striker Nadia Wojcik, as she’s dealt with multiple career-threatening injuries. Throughout her recovery process, though, one thing kept her focused.

“Bringing back memories of when I used to play and just how I knew I wanted to be back on that field and I was going to do everything through PT to get me back to where I was,” said Wojcik.

Now in her final season, Nadia has put it all together. She’s one of the top goal scorers for the 17th-ranked Warriors, including notching five goals in a win earlier this year, making her one of Section four’s best finishers.

“She can get on a ball from inside her own half and go score a goal. She can get a ball from outside the 18 and rip one upper 90. Every moment she’s on the ball she’s a danger to score,” said Dickinson.

This prolific season hasn’t just been a return to form for Nadia, she’s been even better than before.

“We’re about 12 months since the last injury and she looks not like old Nadia but a new Nadia that’s actually stronger and faster and more confident than before,” said Dickinson.

While Nadia has been able to enjoy a healthy season, the rest of her team hasn’t been so fortunate, as Chenango Valley is missing multiple key contributors due to injuries.

But with her own experience, Nadia has been able to help her teammates in their recoveries.

“Take your time don’t come back too early because it’s never good to re-injure yourself. Just take your time and you’ll be back before you know it,” said Wojcik.

Going forward, Chenango Valley is expecting a lot of their starters back for the playoffs and the team has a goal of not only competing for the section but also states.

After having to miss last year’s postseason run, Nadia is ready for her chance this year

“It just brings me back to when I was on the sidelines and couldn’t play because of my injuries and why I did all the work I could from my surgery to be back on the field and playing.”

