Village of Endicott Tree Comittee holds Arbor Day celebration

By Luke Meade
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Village of Endicott Tree Committee and Little Italy held an Arbor Day celebration this afternoon at George W. Johnson Northside Park in Endicott.

The event comes as part of Tree City USA and the Arbor Day Foundation, who have been greening up cities and towns across the United States since 1976.

After 35 pear trees were removed from South Street in 2021, the village residents and the tree committee have been actively working to make Endicott a ‘Tree City’ community.

12 News spoke with Teresa Farrell with the Endicott Tree Committee about what it means to be recognized as a ‘Tree City.’

“So becoming a tree city USA is really great, because it gives us an opportunity to do really good things in our community and also improve the aesthetics of our urban landscape.” said Teresa Farrell.

There are currently 3,400 communities that have made the commitment to become a Tree City USA community, and the Village of Endicott will receive its recognition in December of 2022.

