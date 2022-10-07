Action for Older Persons to help with Medicare enrollment

(WBNG) -- Are you a medicare recipient looking to make a change to your plan next year? If so, medicare open enrollment is right around the corner and it’s the perfect time to make those changes.

If you would like assistance during open enrollment, Actions for Older Persons can help. Medicare enrollment runs Oct. 15 to 17.

Actions for Older Persons can be reached at 607-722-1251 and can be found at 200 Plaza Dr. in Vestal. They are open 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.