Bit of a chill in the weekend

Tonight: 30% chance of lake effect rain showers and sprinkles. Low: 47-53

Saturday: Sun and clouds develop. Slight chance of some lingering lake effect sprinkles of rain early in the day. High: 47-53

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy and cold. Frost possible. Low: 31-37

Forecast Discussion: A chilly air mass is settling in behind a cold front that passed through earlier Friday. We expect clouds to stick around tonight and some lake effect rain showers to develop.

Saturday starts cloudy and chilly with some lake rain drops still possible early in the day. There will be a lot of dry time and more sunshine is expected to slowly develop through the day. Highs may stay in the 40s in the higher terrain.

SOME SUN WILL HELP A BIT (WBNG)

Sunday looks dry with highs in the mid 50s. Early next week still looks tranquil as well with an increase in temperatures to the low and mid 60s by midweek.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.