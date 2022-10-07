Broome Co. Humane Society helps the pets of domestic violence survivors

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As many continue to raise awareness for National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the Broome County Humane Society says they are here to help both victims and their pets.

According to the New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence, there have been many cases where domestic violence survivors reported that their pets had been threatened, harmed or killed by their partners.

Executive Director Karen Matson for the Humane Society said in efforts to aid victims in their efforts to leave their abusers they are more than willing to provide temporary shelter for their animals.

“It’s difficult for victims of domestic violence to actually leave their environment that they are in often because they have pets that they love dearly and it’s very difficult to want to leave them behind,” Karen Matson “So we give them the opportunity to use our safe keeping services so that both they can get to a safer environment as well as their pets.”

Matson said their mission is continuing to keep animals and families together.

