Chenango Valley cheer and football students host pep rally for United Methodist Homes residents

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Chenango Valley High School cheer and football teams came to United Methodists Homes this afternoon to demonstrate a pep rally for the residents.

Right before their homecoming this evening, members of the high school came to engage with the senior residents and show their school spirit.

In the spirit of their homecoming night, the cheer team crowned a king and queen of the event from each building.

12 News spoke with Vicky Mirabito, the executive director of the campus on giving the residents the chance to re-live old experiences.

“We are trying to get back to doing things like we used to do. So I think we used to have a king and queen around football season and high school sports. That’s what’s important in the community, we wanted the residents to kind of remember what they did back when they were in high school.” said Vicky Mirabito.

The senior citizens at the nursing home were happy to have engagement with students from our area.

