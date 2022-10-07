Cooler air and rain for Friday

Today: Isolated rain showers. Temperatures will fall as we head into afternoon. High: 57.

A cold front will bring us some isolated showers and cooler temperatures. (WBNG)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with lake effect rain showers. Low: 38

Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool. High: 50. Low: 37.

Sunday: Partly sunny skies. High: 56. Low: 38.

Monday: Mix of sun and clouds. High: 60. Low: 41.

Tuesday: Partly-to-mostly sunny skies. High: 62. Low: 40.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with showers. High: 66. Low: 50.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High: 61. Low: 45.

Forecast Discussion:

A cold front is pushing across the region during the day, leading to isolated showers and much cooler temperatures as we head into the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 50s early, before falling to the upper-40s by early evening.

A chilly night is expected as lows will fall into the upper-30s, with the chance of seeing some lake effect rain showers. Patchy frost can’t be ruled out either.

The weekend is looking dry, but cool on Saturday with highs struggling to reach 50. Temperatures will climb on Sunday into the mid-50s.

Next week is looking seasonable, with rain showers arriving on Wednesday and Thursday as a cold front approaches the area.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.