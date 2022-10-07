‘Give the Boot’ to Cancer fundraising day

(Kayla Madison)
By Kayla Madison
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- All day Friday, off-duty firefighters from the Binghamton Fire Department stood in the streets at the intersection of Front and Clinton streets to collect money in boots for the Retired Professional Firefighter’s Cancer Fund.

From 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., fight fighters raised money for the non-profit organization dedicated to cancer research programs, especially those that have higher occurrence rates in firefighters.

Event Organizer and Binghamton Firefighter Chris Mallery said like any other cancer, they are just trying to find a cure.

According to Mallery, at last year’s event, they were able to raise more than $10,000.

As of late Friday morning, they have raised $25,000 for the Wilmot Cancer Institute in Rochester. The Tisch Cancer Institute in New York City will receive $5,000 in the next month, making the total $30,000 raised this year.

Since beginning in 2010, they have raised $393,000 for cancer research.

You can donate online and find additional information by following this link.

