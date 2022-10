(WBNG) - Here are the high school boys’ and girls’ soccer scores from around the Southern Tier on Thursday, October 6:

Boys’ Soccer:

Vestal - 7, Binghamton - 0

Girls’ Soccer:

Owego - 3, Seton Catholic - 0

Whitney Point - 0, Union-Endicott - 9

Chenango Forks - 0, Chenango Valley - 9

Norwich - 2, Susquehanna Valley - 2

