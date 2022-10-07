Inmate advocacy group files motion against Broome County Sheriff for criminal contempt

(WBNG) -- Justice & Unity in the Southern Tier (JUST) filed a motion in the New York State Supreme Court against Broome County Sheriff David Harder for civil and criminal contempt of court Friday.

In a news release, JUST said, “Having lost his appeal to stop the return of visitation, Sheriff Harder blatantly and knowingly refused to obey the court by restarting visitation with days and hours of visitation drastically reduced from what the court had ordered.”

JUST defended their argument stating that the sheriff’s office reduced the court-ordered visitation from five days a week to three and 40 hours per week to 15.

Sheriff Harder closed visitation in Spring 2020 as COVID-19 surged globally but virtual visitation was allowed. Harder told 12 News in August that the health and safety of his staff and inmates were his concern, thus was his justification for prohibiting visitors.

Yet, JUST, who held a rally outside the jail in celebration of visitation returning to the jail, had said evidence of this concern was lacking as there were “no safety measures in place: no temperature checks, no social distancing, no masks by correctional officers or others, and no requirements for staff to be vaccinated.”

Sheriff Harder told 12 News he was unable to comment on the motion as the lawsuit is pending.

The motion can be read here.

