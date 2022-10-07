‘Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk’ details

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Join WBNG and the American Cancer Society on Sunday, Oct. 23 for the “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk at Recreation Park in Binghamton.

At 9 a.m., you can enjoy live music, treats and you’ll be able to buy pink merchandise. You can also check out community partners and more.

The non-competitive walk begins at 11 a.m. The walk is about 3 miles long. After the walk, you can check out and give a moment of silence to our Garden of Hope. Plagues will be available for purchase.

Street parking is available in the neighborhoods around Recreation Park.

For more information, go to the American Cancer Society website.

