Rumble Ponies unveil fiery new logo for Marvel ‘Defenders of the Diamond’ games

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Binghamton Rumble Ponies unveiled a new logo at Comic-Con in New York City Friday morning.

The Rumble Ponies noted that the logo, featuring gray horse wearing silver armor with flames for a mane, was created by Marvel artists for the “Defenders of the Diamond” partnership with Minor League Baseball. The logos will be used for the 2023 and 2024 Defenders of the Diamond games.

“The Rumble Ponies ‘Marvel-inspired’ logo encompasses the fierce and resilient spirit of the city of Binghamton,” said the Rumble Ponies.

The Ponies encourage fans to follow the team for announcements on the 2023 Defenders of the Diamond game date and more.

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies finished its season 53-83.

