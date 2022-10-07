Town of Union renames Highland Park Pool

(WBNG)
By Emmanuella Justine Pierre
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- The Town of Union held a dedication ceremony to re-name the Highland Park Pool after someone they say is one of the pillars of their community.

The now re-named ‘Ray Vanderpoel Swim Facility’ will honor retired Town of Union Parks and Recreation manager Ray Vanderpoel, who worked for the town for over thirty years.

Vanderpoel said he can’t even begin to describe the amount of gratitude he feels today.

I just always felt as though I was doing my job and to have this kind of an honor bestowed upon me just really makes everything, I did in the parks department really worth it” said Ray Vanderpoel.

The board said they thank ray for being a great employee, whose pride in the Town of Union Parks is second only to his work ethic.

