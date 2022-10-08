12 Sports Overtime: Week 5

(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 5 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!

Scores:

Chenango Forks - 62, Chenango Valley - 7

Susquehanna Valley - 12, Waverly - 34

Johnson City - 26, Windsor - 40

Henniger - 20, Binghamton - 29

Unatego/Franklin - 18, Greene - 38

Sidney - 0, Tioga - 60

Bainbridge-Guilford - 0, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 55

Vestal - 65, Ithaca - 0

Oneonta - 6, Norwich - 26

