12 Sports Overtime: Week 5
Published: Oct. 7, 2022 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WBNG) - Check out all the high school football action from Week 5 of the 2022 football season with the 12 Sports Overtime!
Scores:
Chenango Forks - 62, Chenango Valley - 7
Susquehanna Valley - 12, Waverly - 34
Johnson City - 26, Windsor - 40
Henniger - 20, Binghamton - 29
Unatego/Franklin - 18, Greene - 38
Sidney - 0, Tioga - 60
Bainbridge-Guilford - 0, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor - 55
Vestal - 65, Ithaca - 0
Oneonta - 6, Norwich - 26
Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.