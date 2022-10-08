Another cold night ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Frost possible. Low: 30-38.

It will be another cool night across the area. (WBNG)

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. High: 51-60.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Cool. Low: 35-44.

Monday: Partly sunny skies. High: 57. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. High: 63. Low: 44.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Slight chance of showers late. High: 66. Low: 51.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 64. Low: 40.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 54. Low: 34.

Saturday: Partial sun. High: 57. Low: 41.

Forecast Discussion:

A chilly night ahead, as temperatures will fall into the low-30s in some spots. Frost Advisories are posted for counties east of Broome.

Sunday will feature warmer temperatures and sunshine, with highs approaching the mid-to-upper 50s. Lows will fall into the upper-30s, under partly cloudy skies.

Most of next week is looking quiet, with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid-60s by Wednesday. A cold front arrives Thursday, with scattered rain showers throughout the day. Cooler temperatures return by the weekend.

