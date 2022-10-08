Another cold night ahead

Frost Advisories for areas east of Binghamton
By Connor Thompson
Published: Oct. 8, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Tonight: Partly cloudy and cold. Frost possible. Low: 30-38.

It will be another cool night across the area.
It will be another cool night across the area.(WBNG)

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Seasonable. High: 51-60.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Cool. Low: 35-44.

Monday: Partly sunny skies. High: 57. Low: 40.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies. High: 63. Low: 44.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and mild. Slight chance of showers late. High: 66. Low: 51.

Thursday: Scattered showers. High: 64. Low: 40.

Friday: Partly sunny. High: 54. Low: 34.

Saturday: Partial sun. High: 57. Low: 41.

Forecast Discussion:

A chilly night ahead, as temperatures will fall into the low-30s in some spots. Frost Advisories are posted for counties east of Broome.

Sunday will feature warmer temperatures and sunshine, with highs approaching the mid-to-upper 50s. Lows will fall into the upper-30s, under partly cloudy skies.

Most of next week is looking quiet, with temperatures slowly climbing into the mid-60s by Wednesday. A cold front arrives Thursday, with scattered rain showers throughout the day. Cooler temperatures return by the weekend.

Copyright 2022 WBNG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Town of Union renames Highland Park Pool
Inmate advocacy group files motion against Broome County Sheriff for criminal contempt
Pat Mitchell Ice Cream Shop
New craft brewery coming to Endicott
Federal judge halts key parts of New York’s new gun law
Fire Station 4 Demolition
Demolition underway for Vestal Fire Station Number 4

Latest News

SOME SUN WILL HELP A BIT
Bit of a chill to start the weekend
A cold front will bring us some isolated showers and cooler temperatures.
Cooler air and rain for Friday
NOT AN ALL DAY RAIN
A few Friday showers
wbng
Mild today!