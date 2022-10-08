Binghamton Haunted History Trail: The Phelps Mansion Museum

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- October is a time for chills and thrills; The Phelps Mansion Museum is prepared to deliver on those themes.

Throughout the month it will be hosting its candlelight tours. Residents will be able to learn about the world of death and morning during the 19th century.

“We’re obviously set up,” said Phelps Mansion Museum Executive Director Jennifer Corby. “We have amazing tour guides who are super knowledgeable about all of this. We have real coffins and it’s candlelit so it’s spooky.”

Those on the tour will learn about traditions and superstitions surrounding death and mourning during the gilded and victorian ages.

“It’s a bit haunted, it’s a bit spooky, and it’s appropriate for the mansion,” Corby told 12 News. “It opens the doors of the mansion to people who might not necessarily know that we even exist let alone that we’re right at the edge of downtown.”

The tour is not just about ghosts and spirits, but a chance to bring the community together to have some fun.

“It’s really awesome to have something fun for everyone to come to,” she said. “It’s a great opportunity for us here at the Phelps and for the community to come through our doors for something cool”

The museum will be holding these candlelight tours every Friday and Saturday at 7 pm throughout the month. Registration is required and can be found on the mansion’s website here.

