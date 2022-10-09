Binghamton women’s soccer falls 2-1 to New Hampshire, ends 4-game winning streak

Binghamton senior midfielder Olivia McKnight (3) dribbles upfield during her team's loss to New...
Binghamton senior midfielder Olivia McKnight (3) dribbles upfield during her team's loss to New Hampshire.(Jackson Neill/WBNG)
By Jackson Neill
Published: Oct. 9, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
VESTAL, N.Y. (WBNG) - The Binghamton women’s soccer team couldn’t come back from a 2-0 deficit to New Hampshire, and lost 2-1.

The loss snaps the Bearcats 4-game winning streak and 7-game unbeaten streak. It also knocked Binghamton out of first place in the America East.

The Wildcats scored their first goal in the 26th minute of the first half when Gudrun Haralz finished a cross. Then, in the second half, New Hampshire doubled their lead in the 51st minute when Binghamton allowed an own goal.

The Bearcats got the board ten minutes later, in the 61st minute, when Lexi Vegoda scored her first goal of the season off a penalty kick.

Next up, Binghamton goes to the University at Albany on Thursday at 7 p.m.

