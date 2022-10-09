Ithaca keeps the undefeated season going with big win over Rochester

ITHACA, N.Y. (WBNG) - 12th-ranked Ithaca scored 35 unanswered points in the second half in a Liberty League matchup against the University of Rochester to push the Bombers to a 56-10 final.

Ithaca gained over 500 yards of offense for the second time this season, rushing for 330 yards on 38 attempts, and passing for 193 yards for 523 yards total. The Bombers also picked up 26 first downs and registered 145 yards on punt and kick returns.

Quarterback A.J. Wingfield tossed four touchdown passes on the day as he went 21-for-28 for 193 yards. Four different Bombers were on the receiving end of those scores as Jake Ross scored from 36-yards out, Jalen Leonard-Osbourne hauled in an 11-yard score, Dan Mason caught a touchdown of 15 yards and Jon Crowley scored on a 1-yard pass.

The Ithaca defense held Rochester to just 55 yards passing, but the Yellowjackets responded on the ground with the nation’s leading rusher in Daniel Papantonis. The Rochester back finished the day with 172 yards on 27 carries.

The Bombers will stay at home next Saturday, October 15 against St. Lawrence at 1 p.m.

